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Saudi Attacks Martyr 9 More Civilians in Yemen, Martyrs Toll Rises to 930

Saudi Attacks Martyr 9 More Civilians in Yemen, Martyrs Toll Rises to 930
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By Staff, Agencies

Nine civilians, including three children, were martyred and 14 others, including one child, were wounded in Saudi attacks across several Yemeni governorates over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry in Sanaa on Friday.

The latest attacks bring the ministry's reported toll since the Saudi escalation began on July 13 to 276 martyrs and 654 wounded, bringing the total number of martyrs to 930. 

The ministry highlighted the heavy toll on women and children, reporting 768 martyrs as of October 30, and stressed that attacks on civilians constitute a violation of international humanitarian law.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reported that Saudi aircraft carried out 61 air raids targeting civilian sites across 10 governorates: Sanaa, Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Lahj, Dhale, Ibb, Hodeidah, and Hajjah. They put the total number of Saudi air and missile attacks since July 13 at 4,197.

Sanaa's forces stressed that their strikes against Saudi airports and military installations constitute a response to continued Saudi attacks on Yemeni civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Yemen saudi war on yemen war on yemen SaudiArabia

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