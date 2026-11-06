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IRGC: Two Tankers Hit Mines in Strait of Hormuz
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy announced that two oil tankers attempting to pass through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz struck mines and were stopped in the strategic waterway.
In a statement on Friday, the IRGC Navy said one of the tankers was hit in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz and the other within the strait itself, after attempting to navigate through prohibited routes.
The statement further mentioned that both tankers had switched off all their navigation and identification systems and were trying to leave the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized passage with the support of the “aggressor and terrorist US military.”
It added that the oil tankers caught fire after striking mines and were subsequently halted in the waters of the strait.
The IRGC Navy stressed that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and that the situation will not change until Iran’s seven conditions are fulfilled.
It also warned that efforts by the US Central Command [CENTCOM] aggressive forces to force oil tankers to pass through unauthorized, mine-contaminated areas would bring nothing but “repeated and humiliating failures”.
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