US Tightens Economic Siege on Cuba Despite Overwhelming UN Opposition

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has intensified its economic pressure on Cuba, announcing new measures paving the way for sanctions against several sectors, including electronics, manufacturing, maritime, and technology.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measures also include sanctions targeting individuals and entities in Cuba, an oil-shipping network, state-owned companies, and China-based suppliers accused of providing equipment to the Cuban armed forces.

Rubio defended the measures by accusing Havana of diverting national resources to its military leadership and maintaining ties with entities Washington considers hostile.

He also claimed that Cuba's state-owned enterprises, foreign partners, and offshore networks help sustain its military capabilities and political system.

The latest escalation comes despite widespread international opposition to Washington's blockade. On October 28, the UN General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding an end to the US economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba.

The resolution received 130 votes in favor, while 17 countries opposed it and 25 abstained.

Among those opposing the resolution were the United States, the Zionist occupation entity, Ukraine, Argentina, Colombia, Hungary, Ecuador, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic.

The UN General Assembly has called for an end to the US blockade annually since 1992.

However, its resolutions are not legally binding and do not compel Washington to lift its restrictions, allowing the decades-long economic pressure on Cuba to continue despite repeated international calls for its removal.