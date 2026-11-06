Democrats Prepare Push to Scrap Trump’s Tariffs on Canadian Goods

By Staff, Agencies

US Democrats are preparing legislation to repeal President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, planning to make the move an opening challenge to his broader trade agenda when they take control of Congress in January, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Senator Ron Wyden, the leading Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said there was "overwhelming support" for repealing the tariffs and confirmed that he was discussing legislation with colleagues.

Democrats have also been mobilizing opposition in the House, where lawmakers have criticized the measures for driving up prices and hurting consumers.

However, repealing the tariffs faces significant legislative hurdles. The bill would require 60 Senate votes to overcome a filibuster, while overriding a presidential veto would require 290 votes in the House and 67 in the Senate.

Democrats see Canada-related tariffs as their strongest opportunity to attract Republican support.

The party is also considering challenges to the legal authorities Trump has used to impose tariffs, including Sections 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 and 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

However, divisions within the party over tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other national security-related sectors could complicate broader efforts to reverse his trade policies.

Meanwhile, Trump has shown no indication of backing down. Washington is expected to introduce additional tariffs targeting China and 15 other economies, while the Commerce Department may impose further duties on industrial robots and medical devices.

Trump has also threatened to double tariffs on Canadian vehicles if no agreement is reached before January, a move Democrats say could strengthen their campaign to repeal the measures.

