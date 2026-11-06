Democrats Turn on Schumer, Jeffries Over Gaza and AIPAC Ties

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are facing growing calls to step down following the party's midterm gains, as incoming lawmakers, progressive activists, and party supporters challenge their leadership, political record, and close ties to corporate interests and pro-"Israel" lobbying groups.

Online petitions demanding their replacement have gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures, while several incoming senators have refused to commit to supporting Schumer in the upcoming leadership vote.

At least seven senators-elect have expressed reservations about Schumer's continued leadership. Among them, Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed named Senator Chris Van Hollen as his preferred candidate, while Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan called for new leadership. Other incoming lawmakers, including Juliana Stratton, Troy Jackson, and Adam Hamilton, have also withheld their support. Van Hollen said the leadership contest should not be treated as a foregone conclusion, insisting that candidates present a clear agenda, including ending the US war on Iran.

Pressure on Jeffries has also intensified, with a petition demanding a new House speaker surpassing 500,000 signatures. Critics have highlighted his ties to corporate donors and pro-"Israel" lobbying organizations, as well as his position on Gaza.

Several incoming progressive lawmakers have also expressed reluctance to support his bid for another term as Democratic leader.

Both leaders face mounting criticism over what opponents describe as their failure to effectively challenge President Donald Trump's administration.

Schumer has been criticized for supporting legislation that ended a government shutdown without securing concessions, while Jeffries has faced backlash for ruling out impeachment as a leading priority and emphasizing economic affordability over aggressive oversight of the administration.

Their financial and political connections to pro-"Israel" lobbying networks have become another major source of discontent. According to figures cited by Sludge, Schumer received at least $1.7 million from pro-"Israel" donors throughout his political career, while Jeffries received substantial financial backing from AIPAC and affiliated groups.

Both have consistently opposed efforts to restrict military assistance and weapons sales to "Israel", including congressional initiatives seeking to limit arms transfers amid its genocidal war on Gaza.

Their records have fueled growing demands among progressive Democrats for leadership that breaks with established corporate and pro-"Israel" political interests.

