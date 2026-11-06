France Sees Biggest Protest Day in Years as Anger Over Living Costs Deepens

By Staff, Agencies

Around 575,000 people demonstrated across France on Thursday, according to government estimates, marking the largest single day of protests since the nationwide unrest began in September.

Despite previous demonstrations being marred by violence, the latest mobilization passed relatively peacefully, although localized clashes erupted in several cities.

The protests brought together students, trade unions, workers, and Yellow Vest demonstrators, reflecting growing public discontent over rising living costs, widening wealth inequality, and what protesters describe as the government's failure to address their demands.

Strike action also disrupted schools, universities, railway services, and some hospitals, with around 13% of school staff participating and approximately one-third of higher education institutions reporting disruptions.

Demonstrators raised demands ranging from higher wages and pensions to increased education spending and improved public services.

The CGT union called for an immediate 10% increase in the minimum wage, while the CFDT demanded a €100 monthly increase. Student groups called for billions of euros in additional education funding, improved school infrastructure, and 250,000 new university places.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Vest movement demanded President Emmanuel Macron's departure and a new constitutional process.

Although the demonstrations largely avoided major unrest, clashes between police and protesters were reported in Rennes, Nantes, Lyon, and Marseille. Police detained 448 people nationwide, while tear gas was used in Lyon.

Authorities also reported 86 fires across the country, and a school near Toulouse was severely damaged in what officials described as a deliberate arson attack.

Protesters have signaled their intention to continue demonstrations through Christmas and potentially until next spring's presidential elections.

The Yellow Vest movement has already announced further protests for Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Macron has urged students to return to classrooms, arguing that their demands have been heard, as pressure mounts on his administration to address the growing social and economic discontent.