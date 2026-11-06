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Lula Hails Brazil’s Sovereignty as Trump and Netanyahu Face Setbacks

Lula Hails Brazil’s Sovereignty as Trump and Netanyahu Face Setbacks
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By Staff, Agencies

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrated his election victory as a statement of national sovereignty, declaring that Brazil would not accept being treated as "anyone's backyard." 

He also pointed to political setbacks for US President Donald Trump and "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, linking their electoral difficulties to his own victory.

"Brazil has given the world a lesson; it does not accept being anyone's backyard," Lula said, adding that his victory carried significance beyond Brazil. 

He also remarked that Netanyahu had lost and that Trump appeared to be losing political ground in the United States, joking that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had brought bad luck to Trump.

Lula secured another presidential term after defeating right-wing rival Flavio Bolsonaro in the second round of Brazil's presidential election. 

Meanwhile, US Democrats captured both chambers of Congress and secured victories in several gubernatorial, House, and Senate races, marking a setback for Trump and the Republican Party. 

Analysts attributed the results to public dissatisfaction over the US war against Iran, rising fuel prices, and mounting economic pressures.

Meanwhile, neither Netanyahu's bloc nor Gadi Eisenkot's alliance secured the 61 seats required to form a government in the 120-member Knesset, with 91.7% of votes counted. 

Netanyahu's bloc held 53 seats against 48 for Eisenkot's alliance, leaving both sides short of a parliamentary majority.

 

 

 

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