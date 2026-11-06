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Imam of the Oppressed

 

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Martyr Imam Khamenei: You Couldn’t Uproot Islamic Republic Then; You Can’t Uproot It Now

Martyr Imam Khamenei: You Couldn’t Uproot Islamic Republic Then; You Can’t Uproot It Now
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

For 47 years, the United States has tried and failed to bring down the Islamic Republic. In this powerful speech, the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei delivers a message of resilience, reminding the world that the Islamic Republic is not merely a government, but a nation deeply rooted in its people.

 

Iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates ImamKhamenei

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