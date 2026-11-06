Qatar’s Emir, Trump Discuss De-escalation as Iran Maintains Hormuz Conditions

By Staff, Agencies

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia during a phone call on Friday, according to Qatar's Amiri Diwan.

Sheikh Tamim urged Washington to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation, stressing the need to resolve disputes peacefully while safeguarding freedom of navigation and energy supplies.

The two leaders also reviewed Qatar-US relations and Doha's mediation efforts to narrow differences and support negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement to end the crisis and restore regional stability.

The call comes as indirect communications between Tehran and Washington continue under Qatari mediation, seeking to reach an understanding to end the US war on Iran and address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier that consultations between the two sides remained ongoing.

Meanwhile, a well-informed Iranian source said that Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, informed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow that Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until seven conditions were fully met, stressing that the decision was non-negotiable.

Rezaei also delivered a message from Iranian Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, with ending the war forming the central focus of the discussions.

An additional Iranian political-security source stressed that Tehran saw no reason to advance diplomatic efforts before all seven conditions were implemented fully and simultaneously.

The source also dismissed Western media reports claiming Rezaei had presented Putin with a new political initiative, describing them as fabricated.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone consultations with his counterparts from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, and Kuwait on Thursday. Discussions focused on regional developments, diplomatic initiatives, and efforts to prevent further escalation and restore stability.