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Iran Insists on Concrete US Steps Before New Talks

Iran Insists on Concrete US Steps Before New Talks
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By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian security official has said Tehran will no longer accept “paper commitments” from the United States, insisting that Washington must take concrete steps before Iran considers entering a new phase of diplomacy.

Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Bagheri Kani, made the remarks in an interview with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Friday, saying Iran had the right to demand practical action rather than written assurances.

He stressed that Iran’s seven-condition operational proposal must be implemented by the other side before any further steps are taken in negotiations. Bagheri also accused Washington of derailing four rounds of diplomatic efforts over the past 18 months through what he described as hostile actions and breaches of commitments.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high following the latest round of US-“Israeli” attacks on Iran, which began on February 28.

The escalation prompted Iran to launch daily missile and drone strikes against US and “Israeli” military targets across the region.

Referring to SNSC Secretary Major General Mohsen Rezaei’s visit to Russia and his three-hour meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Bagheri described engagement with international powers as a key component of Iran’s active and targeted diplomacy.

He said Rezaei had delivered a message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei to Putin, outlining Iran’s priorities for bilateral cooperation and its vision for future relations under his leadership. The two officials also discussed strategic ties, regional and international developments, and prospects for expanding cooperation.

Bagheri said Iran and Russia had maintained various forms of cooperation for decades, adding that the implementation of strategic projects between the two countries would counter attempts by certain powers, including the United States, to pressure Tehran.

He also argued that such projects would strengthen Iran’s position and increase other countries’ dependence on its capabilities.

The SNSC deputy chief further highlighted the need for regional security arrangements supported by Russia, China and countries across the region.

He stressed that Tehran would continue strategic consultations with regional and international actors, particularly Moscow and Beijing, to protect its national interests, security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while strengthening its position as a major global power.

Iran us diplomacy security advisor IranUSMemorandum

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Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 06-11-2026 Hour: 11:35 Beirut Timing

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