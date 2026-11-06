French Lawyers to Sue Interior Minister Over Police Violence

By Staff, Agencies

Lawyers representing at least 18 people injured during recent protests in France announced on Friday that they would file a collective complaint against Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, accusing him of responsibility for alleged police brutality and the use of weapons that caused serious injuries.

The legal action comes amid weeks of demonstrations and high school student blockades that have spread beyond the education sector, attracting participation from other segments of society.

The protests initially began with students demanding better learning conditions but expanded as public anger grew over police treatment of teenagers and the rising cost of living.

Human rights activists have also accused French law enforcement officers of using disproportionate force against demonstrators.

Attorney Arie Alimi said the legal team had decided to pursue action against Nunez, arguing that he should be held responsible for the injuries and serious harm suffered by protesters.

Alimi said the complaint would be submitted to the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR), the only judicial body authorized to hear cases involving sitting members of the French government.

The lawyers are challenging what they describe as orders to deploy weapons that Nunez allegedly knew could cause severe injuries and were unsuitable for crowd control.

Alimi specifically cited blast ball launchers and grenades, claiming that such weapons were inappropriate for managing demonstrations.

According to the legal team, approximately 10 of their clients have agreed to sign the collective complaint.

The action follows a series of incidents in which police weapons allegedly caused serious injuries among demonstrators.

An AFP count found that at least 20 people, many of them teenagers, had sustained serious injuries during protests since mid-September. The incidents have intensified scrutiny of police conduct and the methods used by security forces to manage demonstrations.