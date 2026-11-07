Damascus Reportedly Assists Saudi Forces in War Against Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Syria and Saudi Arabia are expanding military cooperation, with Syrian personnel reportedly arriving in the kingdom to provide training and operational advice to Saudi and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces, Reuters reported.

Two Syrian military sources and a senior US official said scores of Syrian personnel had traveled to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

The reported assistance includes military training and advisory support, while a new defense cooperation agreement signed during interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Riyadh provides for training and the exchange of military expertise.

However, a Syrian diplomat described reports of military deployments as premature, stressing that Damascus remains focused on internal security and reconstruction.

Washington has reportedly cautioned Damascus against deeper involvement in the Yemen conflict, warning that such a deployment could draw Syria into a wider regional confrontation.

Meanwhile, a Saudi official confirmed ongoing military cooperation, including joint training exercises and plans for further security and defense activities.

Separately, Sanaa's Armed Forces announced that they had driven Saudi-backed formations, including four Giants Forces brigades commanded by Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi, from positions in the Kahbub mountain range east of the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Yemeni forces said the operation resulted in casualties and captures, the seizure of military equipment, and control of strategic positions overlooking other military sites.