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Lebanese Environment Minister: ’Israel’ Burns Over 16,000 Hectares of Land
By Staff, Agencies
More than 16,000 hectares of agricultural and forest land in Lebanon were burned between October 2023 and September 2026 as a result of "Israeli" attacks, Environment Minister Tamara al-Zein said, citing the use of phosphorus shells and other munitions.
Al-Zein said "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] also used around 1,800 tons of explosives in three major demolitions in southern Lebanon, generating shockwaves equivalent to earthquakes measuring up to 4.2 on the Richter scale.
The destruction has devastated agricultural areas, forests, nature reserves, and farmers' livelihoods, while raising concerns over long-term contamination of soil and water resources.
The Minister called on the United Nations and international community to hold the occupation accountable and establish an independent mechanism to ensure environmental rehabilitation and compensation for affected communities.
Meanwhile, "Israeli" attacks continued across southern Lebanon, with airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting several areas, including Tallousa, Kfar Tebnit, Wadi al-Hujeir, and Qantara.
On November 4, an "Israeli" drone strike in Qabrikha martyred a motorcyclist and wounded another person, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
"Israeli" drones and warplanes also continued violating Lebanese airspace, including over Beirut and its southern suburbs.
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