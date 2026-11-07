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Lebanese Army Chief: ’Israeli’ Occupation Poses Lebanon’s Greatest Threat
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal identified the continued "Israeli" occupation of Lebanese territory as Lebanon's foremost security threat, warning that ongoing attacks in the South continue to cause martyrs and destruction.
Speaking at a meeting with senior military officials at the army headquarters in Yarzeh on Friday, Haykal stressed that the army would not allow internal disputes to threaten national stability, reaffirming its commitment to protecting Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and civil peace.
He emphasized the army's role in extending state authority across the country, securing borders, combating smuggling, and maintaining internal stability despite limited resources and mounting challenges.
Haykal also defended the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL]'s continued presence, highlighting its role in monitoring international resolutions and documenting occupation violations.
Concluding his remarks, Haykal urged military personnel to maintain vigilance and readiness for all possible developments, stressing that the army must not rely on anticipated regional or international changes.
He also reaffirmed the command's commitment to improving military capabilities and supporting personnel.
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