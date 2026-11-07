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Trump Claims Iran Talks as Tehran Sets Hormuz Conditions
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump claimed Friday that Washington is holding talks with Iran and making progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying maritime traffic was expected to resume.
Speaking at the White House, Trump said the two sides were in contact but offered no details about the negotiations.
However, Iran maintained that reopening the strategic waterway depends on Washington addressing Tehran's demands.
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said the United States must explicitly respond to and fully implement Iran's seven conditions before the strait can reopen.
Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani stressed that Iran would demand concrete US actions rather than rely on written commitments.
He said a new phase of negotiations would depend on Washington demonstrating its commitments on the ground, recalling previous rounds of talks that Iran says the US derailed by failing to honor its obligations.
Separately, Trump announced changes to his White House leadership, replacing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller. He praised Wiles' performance while describing Miller as an experienced political figure and capable manager.
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