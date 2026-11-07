Qatar Calls for Alliance of “Thriving States” to Promote Global Peace and Stability

By Staff, Agencies

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, has proposed establishing a collective group of smaller but economically successful and diplomatically influential countries, which he described as “Thriving States,” to strengthen international peace and stability.

Speaking at the Oxford Union on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed said these countries had transformed their small size into an advantage by becoming stable, prosperous and trusted international partners. He argued that they could play a greater role in resolving global conflicts through coordinated diplomatic and economic efforts.

He warned that smaller nations are often among the first to suffer the consequences of conflicts they did not initiate. He called for these countries to combine their expertise, economic resources and diplomatic networks to create what he described as a “supply chain of peace and stability.”

The Qatari foreign minister stressed that such an initiative would not replace the influence of major powers but would allow smaller countries to contribute collectively to international peace efforts. He also emphasized that nations should take responsibility for protecting their own stability rather than remaining passive in the face of global challenges.

Addressing Qatar’s mediation efforts to de-escalate the conflict between the United States and Iran, Sheikh Mohammed said Doha had been working with US officials whom he described as genuinely committed to containing tensions and preventing further escalation.

He also acknowledged the role of what he called “wise voices” in Tehran in helping prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

Regarding the impact of recent elections on future US policies, he said political developments could influence policy decisions but would not necessarily change the intentions behind diplomatic efforts.

Sheikh Mohammed further stressed that negotiations should not be delayed in pursuit of a perfect agreement, arguing that securing a workable peace deal was more important than waiting for ideal conditions.

He acknowledged that diplomatic engagement had become less active than it was several days earlier but insisted that Qatar’s efforts had not stopped and would continue.