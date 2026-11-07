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Army Spokesman Warns: Iran’s Forces Stronger Than Before War
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia said Saturday that Iran's armed forces had emerged stronger and better prepared following their confrontation with the United States and the "Israeli" entity, with significantly improved military readiness and morale.
According to IRNA, Akrami-Nia warned that any renewed aggression against Iran would trigger a decisive response, adding that US bases and interests beyond West Asia and the Gulf region were also within range of Iranian drones and missiles.
He stressed that any future confrontation would not necessarily remain confined to West Asia, revealing that Iran's armed forces were updating their target database to include various US and "Israeli" assets.
“Our armed forces are working to update their target database by targeting different types of America's and Israel's tangible and intangible assets,” he said.
He also reaffirmed Iran's strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz.
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