US Rapper Macklemore: Nine Major US Arenas Rejected His Palestine Benefit Concert Tour

By Staff, Agencies

American rapper Macklemore said Friday that nine major venues across the United States had rejected requests to host concerts planned as part of his Free Palestine benefit tour, alleging that the decisions came after venue operators learned the events would raise funds for Palestine.

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist said he had intended to bring the tour to the United States following successful performances in Dublin, Paris and London.

Macklemore identified the nine venues as Madison Square Garden, Prudential Center, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, Crypto.com Arena, Chase Center and Climate Pledge Arena.

He explained that his team had secured access to available dates at the venues through the end of the year by mid-September. However, he said that the opportunities were withdrawn once organizers disclosed the concerts’ purpose.

The rapper said he had never encountered such obstacles throughout more than 20 years in the music industry. He accused influential figures in the entertainment business of attempting to restrict artists who publicly express support for Palestinians.

Questioning the situation in a country that promotes freedom of speech, Macklemore argued that wealthy individuals and powerful industry figures should not determine which humanitarian causes artists can support.

He also expressed concern over what he described as intimidation and efforts to silence pro-Palestinian voices, adding that he regretted not speaking out about similar experiences sooner.

Reflecting on the European leg of the tour, Macklemore praised the three sold-out concerts, which he said brought together tens of thousands of attendees and more than 40 artists and speakers advocating for Palestinian rights.

Despite the reported rejections in the United States, the rapper vowed to continue organizing fundraising concerts, including the possibility of holding future events outside the country.

Reaffirming his commitment to supporting Palestinians, he concluded with a defiant message: "We will build our own stages."