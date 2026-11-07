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Amid War on Iran, US Offers $20 Million for Intelligence on Nuclear Program

Amid War on Iran, US Offers $20 Million for Intelligence on Nuclear Program
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By Staff, Agencies

As part of its war on Iran, the United States is seeking to expand its intelligence operations against Tehran, offering up to $20 million in rewards for information on the country’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment and scientific personnel.

The US military’s Central Command [CENTCOM] announced Friday that Washington is offering the reward through its Rewards for Justice program, alongside possible relocation assistance, to individuals providing information deemed valuable by US authorities.

In a post on the social media platform X, CENTCOM said the initiative is aimed at gathering intelligence related to Iran’s nuclear activities, with financial incentives offered to individuals willing to share information with US authorities.

According to the announcement, Washington is seeking details about nuclear facilities, equipment and individuals connected to the program, including scientists and other members of Iran’s scientific community. Information about their movements is also being sought.

CENTCOM also shared a link to the Rewards for Justice website, where individuals can submit information directly to US authorities.

The initiative comes as Washington continues its military and intelligence campaign against Iran, placing the country’s nuclear infrastructure and scientific capabilities among its priorities. The latest announcement also highlights the growing importance of intelligence gathering in the broader confrontation, with the United States seeking information not only about facilities and equipment but also about the individuals involved in Iran’s nuclear program.

The offer of financial rewards and possible relocation assistance further underscores Washington’s efforts to obtain information from individuals with access to sensitive details about Iran’s nuclear activities.

Iran centcom UnitedStates NuclearProgram

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Last Update: 07-11-2026 Hour: 12:23 Beirut Timing

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