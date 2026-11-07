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Amsterdam Protesters Storm Microsoft Data Center Over AI Warfare and Gaza Genocide

Amsterdam Protesters Storm Microsoft Data Center Over AI Warfare and Gaza Genocide
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By Staff, Agencies

More than 100 protesters broke into a Microsoft data center construction site in Amsterdam's Sloterdijk district on Friday as part of a two-day European campaign against the expansion of large-scale data centers, denouncing the industry for enabling AI warfare, mass surveillance, and genocide.

The protesters, including pro-Palestinian activists, argued that data centers consume excessive resources and contribute to environmental destruction. 

Campaigners from the "Stop Dirty Data Centers" movement demanded a halt to major construction projects until governments introduce stricter regulations. 

Dutch police arrested between 150 and 200 people on suspicion of trespassing.

The protests were organized across 15 European countries, including France, Britain, Germany, Poland, and Italy. Activists also gathered outside data center projects in Berlin and near the Polish parliament, calling on governments to impose a moratorium on large-scale developments.

Palestine Gaza europe pro-gaza demonstrations microsoft amsterdam

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Last Update: 07-11-2026 Hour: 12:23 Beirut Timing

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