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US Measles Death Toll Climbs to Eight Amid Worst Outbreak in Decades
By Staff, Agencies
Measles-related deaths in the United States have risen to eight this year following the death of an infant in Wisconsin, marking the country's deadliest outbreak in decades, according to state health authorities.
Pennsylvania has reported six deaths, while New York and Wisconsin have recorded one each.
The CDC has officially confirmed only four fatalities. Nationwide infections have reached 5,182, more than double the 2,289 cases reported throughout 2025. Wisconsin alone recorded 431 cases across 13 counties.
Health authorities have linked the resurgence to declining vaccination rates, raising concerns that the US could lose its measles elimination status, achieved in 2000.
They have urged residents to check their vaccination records and receive the MMR vaccine, which provides approximately 97% protection after two doses.
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