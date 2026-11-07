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Guterres Calls for UNRWA Funding as $80 Million Gap Threatens Operations

Guterres Calls for UNRWA Funding as $80 Million Gap Threatens Operations
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By Staff, Agencies

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for full funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA], warning that an $80 million shortfall threatens its essential services to Palestinian refugees.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Friday that Guterres remained committed to defending UNRWA's mandate and called for its vital operations to receive full funding. 

The agency warned that declining international donations, mounting debts, and financial pressures were threatening its long-term sustainability.

UNRWA continues to provide healthcare, education, and relief services to Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the occupied West Bank, East al-Quds, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan. 

Its operations have faced mounting restrictions following the "Israeli" occupation's campaign against the agency, including the closure of its remaining facility in East al-Quds.

UNRWA officials have warned that efforts to dismantle the agency threaten not only humanitarian assistance but also the Palestinian refugees' right of return, reparations, and compensation.

UNRWA Palestine AntonioGuterres UnitedNations HumanitarianCrisis

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Last Update: 07-11-2026 Hour: 12:23 Beirut Timing

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