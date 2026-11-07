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Ukraine: Two Top Police Officials Arrested in Major Criminal Network Probe
By Staff, Agencies
Two senior Ukrainian police officials have been arrested in Operation Carthage, a sweeping corruption investigation into an alleged criminal network involved in drug trafficking, fraudulent call centers, kidnappings, and torture, operating under the protection of law enforcement and security officials.
The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the detention of Vladimir Tsenov, a senior National Police official, and Aleksandr Demyanchuk, a deputy criminal investigations chief in Kiev Region.
Tsenov was released after paying $330,000 in bail, while Demyanchuk was ordered held until January 2, 2027.
The investigation has also implicated SBU Major General Sergey Duka, who faces detention with bail set at approximately $1.5 million.
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies allege that senior officials from the Security Service (SBU), National Police, and Prosecutor General's Office provided protection to criminal enterprises in exchange for bribes.
The alleged activities included drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, ransom kidnappings, and fraudulent call centers.
The widening investigation came amid a series of corruption scandals involving senior officials and associates of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.
A separate probe, Operation Midas, recently exposed an alleged $125 million money-laundering scheme involving Zelensky's longtime associate Timur Mindich and the state nuclear operator Energoatom.
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