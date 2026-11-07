Please Wait...

search
close

We Remain Loyal to the Pledge 2026

 

  1. Home

Ukraine: Two Top Police Officials Arrested in Major Criminal Network Probe

Ukraine: Two Top Police Officials Arrested in Major Criminal Network Probe
folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Two senior Ukrainian police officials have been arrested in Operation Carthage, a sweeping corruption investigation into an alleged criminal network involved in drug trafficking, fraudulent call centers, kidnappings, and torture, operating under the protection of law enforcement and security officials.

The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the detention of Vladimir Tsenov, a senior National Police official, and Aleksandr Demyanchuk, a deputy criminal investigations chief in Kiev Region. 

Tsenov was released after paying $330,000 in bail, while Demyanchuk was ordered held until January 2, 2027. 

The investigation has also implicated SBU Major General Sergey Duka, who faces detention with bail set at approximately $1.5 million.

Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies allege that senior officials from the Security Service (SBU), National Police, and Prosecutor General's Office provided protection to criminal enterprises in exchange for bribes. 

The alleged activities included drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, ransom kidnappings, and fraudulent call centers.

The widening investigation came amid a series of corruption scandals involving senior officials and associates of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. 

A separate probe, Operation Midas, recently exposed an alleged $125 million money-laundering scheme involving Zelensky's longtime associate Timur Mindich and the state nuclear operator Energoatom.

ukraine corruption VladimirZelensky

Comments

  1. Related News
Ukraine Arrests Two Top Police Officials in Major Criminal Network Probe

Ukraine Arrests Two Top Police Officials in Major Criminal Network Probe

3 hours ago
Polish MPs Brand Tusk a ’Dictator’ in Parliament

Polish MPs Brand Tusk a ’Dictator’ in Parliament

4 hours ago
Amsterdam Protesters Storm Microsoft Data Center Over AI Warfare and Gaza Genocide

Amsterdam Protesters Storm Microsoft Data Center Over AI Warfare and Gaza Genocide

5 hours ago
French Lawyers to Sue Interior Minister Over Police Violence

French Lawyers to Sue Interior Minister Over Police Violence

16 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 07-11-2026 Hour: 03:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot