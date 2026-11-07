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Trump Names Immigration Hardliner Miller as Chief of Staff

Trump Names Immigration Hardliner Miller as Chief of Staff
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By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller, the architect of his hardline immigration policies, as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles just days after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections.

Announcing the decision Friday, Trump described Miller as one of his most trusted advisers, praising his political experience and management abilities. 

Miller, who previously served as deputy chief of staff, is expected to assume the position on Monday. Wiles announced her departure after becoming Trump's longest-serving chief of staff.

Miller has played a central role in Trump's immigration crackdown, including family separation policies, travel restrictions targeting Muslim-majority countries, and efforts to end birthright citizenship. He has also been among Trump's most outspoken defenders and influential advisers since the president's first term.

The appointment triggered strong criticism from Democratic leaders, who denounced Trump for doubling down on controversial policies rather than responding to the midterm results. 

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries described Miller as a dangerous extremist, while Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer condemned his role in shaping the administration's immigration agenda.

Miller's appointment marks the first major sign of a White House shake-up following the Republican losses and signals a potentially more confrontational approach toward the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress. Miller pledged to continue supporting Trump and advancing his political agenda.

us immigration system trumpadministration DonaldTrump USMidterms

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Last Update: 07-11-2026 Hour: 03:16 Beirut Timing

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