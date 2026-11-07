Qatar Proposes Hormuz Reopening Deal Tied to Nuclear Inspections in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Qatar is seeking to broker a deal between Iran and the United States that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Tehran allowing International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] inspectors to visit its bombed nuclear facilities, including sites holding highly enriched uranium, according to reports.

Under the proposal, Washington would lift its naval blockade on Iran and release part of Tehran's $8 billion in frozen assets. Iran would subsequently reopen the strategic waterway through a shipping route negotiated with Oman and registered with the International Maritime Organization.

The proposal does not require Iran to surrender its enriched uranium stockpile, with options including reducing its enrichment levels instead.

However, Tehran remains reluctant to resume inspections, citing a loss of confidence in IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and concerns that inspection findings could be shared with the United States and occupation forces for military targeting.

Iran has also demanded an end to the war in Lebanon, the withdrawal of US forces from its coastline, sanctions relief, and war reparations as conditions for reopening the strait.

Meanwhile, Oman has continued consultations with Tehran over the proposed shipping arrangements, while Iran maintains selective passage permissions for vessels from China, India, Qatar, and Iraq.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy also reported that two oil tankers attempting to cross an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz had struck mines and caught fire, accusing them of violating navigation rules with US military support.