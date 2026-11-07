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The Guardian of the Strait: Maham 7

The Guardian of the Strait: Maham 7
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Armed with a 150 kg explosive payload, the newly introduced Maham 7 is a high-tech seabed and limpet naval mine built to disrupt hostile vessels. Constructed from glass-fibre-reinforced plastic to scatter and deflect sonar waves, this advanced weapon utilizes a Smart Sensor System, combining acoustic, infrasonic, and three-axis magnetic sensors, to target ships and submarines with a programmable activation delay of up to 127 days.
 

The Guardian of the Strait: Maham 7

Iran strait of hormuz war on iran UnitedStates

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