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Armed Man Arrested Near White House After Threatening to Kill Trump
By Staff, Agencies
A heavily armed man who claimed voices instructed him to assassinate US President Donald Trump was arrested near the White House in Washington, DC, according to the Department of Homeland Security [DHS].
The suspect, identified as Venezuelan national Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, was detained Thursday after Secret Service agents approached his suspiciously parked vehicle.
He reportedly told officers that voices had instructed him to travel to Washington and kill Trump.
A search of the vehicle uncovered an AR-15-style rifle, a MAC-10 firearm, a Glock 43X pistol, and dozens of rounds of ammunition.
The suspect faces multiple charges, including illegal weapons possession, firearm transportation, theft, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. No separate assassination-attempt charge has been announced.
DHS said Chrinos illegally crossed the US-Mexico border in March 2024 and was subsequently released into the country under former President Joe Biden's administration. He remains in the custody of the US Marshals Service.
The arrest comes amid heightened security concerns surrounding Trump, who survived a shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in July 2024 and another armed suspect's presence near his Florida golf course two months later.
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