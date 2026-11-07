JD Vance Leads Behind-the-Scenes Efforts to Secure New US-Iran Ceasefire Deal

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President JD Vance has been quietly involved in diplomatic efforts with Iran over the past two weeks, seeking to negotiate a new ceasefire and revive discussions over Tehran’s nuclear program, according to a report by Axios published Friday.

Citing two sources familiar with the discussions, Axios reported that Vance has been holding almost daily conversations with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other regional mediators.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner are also participating in the diplomatic efforts.

According to the report, Vance and the mediators have discussed organizing a technical meeting between representatives of Washington and Tehran in the coming days. However, no such meeting has taken place so far.

Axios also reported that Vance sent a letter approximately two weeks ago to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, proposing a return to direct negotiations. Iranian officials reportedly viewed the letter as a positive development that helped create momentum for further diplomatic engagement.

Vance has previously acknowledged the political consequences of the conflict, saying the war with Iran was the main reason Republicans suffered a setback in this week’s US midterm elections.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation Friday with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to a statement from the Qatari Emir’s office, Sheikh Tamim emphasized the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and preventing further escalation of tensions across the region.

The latest diplomatic contacts come as efforts continue to find a way toward a ceasefire and renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.