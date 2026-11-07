China Condemns US Sanctions on Two Chinese Companies Over Alleged Links to Cuba

By Staff, Agencies

China on Saturday called on the United States to immediately reverse its latest sanctions against Chinese companies accused of supporting Cuba, describing the measures as unlawful and harmful to bilateral economic relations.

According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Beijing firmly opposes Washington’s unilateral sanctions against Chinese businesses, arguing that they violate international law and the basic principles governing relations between countries.

The reaction followed an announcement by the US State Department on Thursday imposing sanctions on eight entities and two individuals, while also identifying five vessels as blocked property.

Washington said the measures were part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to address what it described as the Cuban government’s harmful activities in Cuba and across the Western Hemisphere.

Among the targeted entities were two Chinese companies: China National Electronic Import and Export Company [CEIEC] and Beijing H&C Technologies Co. Ltd. The US accused both firms of supplying components and equipment to the Cuban armed forces.

In its response, China’s Commerce Ministry accused Washington of intensifying economic pressure and introducing discriminatory restrictions against Chinese businesses in recent days.

It said the measures had seriously damaged the legitimate interests of Chinese companies, contradicted important agreements reached between the two countries’ leaders and threatened the stability of China-US economic and trade relations.

Beijing urged Washington to correct what it described as its wrongful actions as soon as possible, adding that China reserves the right to take necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests.