Zelensky Raises Concerns Over Trump’s Proposed Russia Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed concern over US President Donald Trump’s proposed major agreement with Russia, warning that the initiative could have significant consequences for Ukraine and the wider European security landscape.

In an interview with CNN published Friday, Zelensky said he did not have full details of the proposed framework but described the potential agreement as complicated and potentially dangerous.

Trump revealed the initiative on Thursday after meeting Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House. He suggested that Washington and Moscow could reach a broad agreement extending beyond the Russia-Ukraine conflict and potentially involving the entire European continent.

Trump described the proposed arrangement as a major agreement that could bring wider benefits to the parties involved, without disclosing its specific terms.

Zelensky acknowledged that several diplomatic proposals were being discussed, some of which he considered useful and important. He also expressed support for establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by measures to reduce tensions.

However, he questioned Moscow’s willingness to make concessions, claiming that Russia had yet to demonstrate sufficient readiness to pursue a settlement.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed concern over discussions about establishing a new European security architecture, arguing that such negotiations could reshape the continent’s political and security arrangements.

Rejecting comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where major Allied powers negotiated Europe’s postwar order, Zelensky said Kiev would not accept an arrangement that could divide European countries into spheres of influence.

“We don’t want to have Yalta, Yalta 2. We are not ready for such a format. We don’t want to be divided by Russia,” he said.

He further stressed that Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must remain central to any future settlement, insisting that respect for these principles is essential for the country’s independence and democratic future.

The remarks highlight Kiev’s concerns over the possibility of a broader US-Russia understanding that could reshape European security arrangements, particularly if negotiations take place without the full participation of Ukraine and European countries.