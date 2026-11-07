Iran Navy: Tanker Catches Fire Sea Mine Strike in Restricted Waters Near Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Navy announced Saturday that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a sea mine east of the Strait of Hormuz while attempting to navigate through an area declared prohibited and unsafe by Iranian authorities.

In a statement, the Navy said the vessel had entered the restricted maritime zone despite repeated warnings and had switched off its navigation systems while passing through the area.

The tanker reportedly struck the mine early Saturday morning, triggering a fire and leaving the vessel unable to continue moving.

The Iranian Navy warned that other vessels violating its maritime restrictions and disregarding official warnings could face similar consequences.

The incident follows another announcement by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy on Friday, which reported that two oil tankers had caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after entering restricted waters without coordinating with Iranian authorities.

According to the IRGC, the two vessels attempted to leave the strategic waterway through unauthorized routes despite restrictions imposed by Iran. The statement also accused the tankers of switching off their navigation and identification systems while attempting to transit with the support of what it described as the “aggressive and terrorist US military.”

Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned commercial vessels against using maritime routes designated as unauthorized or unsafe, particularly those that bypass Tehran's coordination requirements.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, serving as one of the world's most important energy corridors and carrying a substantial share of global seaborne oil shipments.

Iran imposed restrictions on the strategic waterway in response to the latest US-“Israeli” military aggression, preventing American and allied vessels from navigating the passage.

The restrictions contributed to a sharp increase in global oil and energy prices, particularly in the United States, prompting Washington and the International Energy Agency [IEA] to release strategic petroleum reserves on several occasions.

Following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU], Tehran announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, after accusing Washington of violating the agreement by imposing a blockade on Iranian ports, Iran's Armed Forces once again closed the strategic maritime corridor.