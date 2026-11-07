Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced six military operations in response to recent Saudi attacks on civilians in Taiz and Sanaa, warning that Saudi Arabia would pay a heavy price for its crimes and that operations against it would continue.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The Almighty says: {So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you.} Allah Almighty has spoken the truth.

In response to the brutal Saudi aggression against our country and its heinous crimes, most recently the horrific attack on vendors and shoppers at Al-Hadara market in Al-Wazi’iyah District, Taiz Governorate, yesterday morning, Friday, which left dozens of civilians martyred and wounded, as well as the horrific attack on civilians in their homes in Bani Hushaysh District this afternoon, which martyred and wounded dozens of civilians, most of them women and children, and destroyed at least six homes, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out six specialized military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicle.

The first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport, oil storage tanks, and the distillation tower belonging to Saudi Aramco in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The operation successfully achieved its objective, by Allah’s grace.

The second operation targeted Saudi Aramco in Khurais and successfully achieved its objective, by Allah’s grace.

The third operation targeted Pumping Station No. 8 in the Al-Dawadmi area and successfully achieved its objective, by Allah’s grace.

The fourth operation targeted Saudi enemy military concentrations at the National Guard camp in Najran. The strike was direct, by Allah’s grace, and resulted in a large number of casualties.

The fifth operation targeted Saudi enemy military concentrations east of Al-Jawf Governorate in three stages, resulting in dozens of enemy personnel being killed or wounded. These forces were under the command of Saudi officer Fares Al-Shammari.

The sixth operation targeted Saudi enemy military concentrations east of Ragwan and Madghal districts in Marib Governorate, under the command of Saudi officer Fares Al-Shammari. It resulted in a large number of casualties among their ranks.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm to the criminal Saudi enemy, the “horn of Satan” and killer of children and women, that we will not hesitate to avenge the blood of our beloved and steadfast people. It will pay a heavy price for every crime and act of aggression. The blood of our people is precious, and defending it is a religious and moral responsibility that rests upon us.

The Almighty says: {That is so. And whoever has retaliated with the like of that which he was made to suffer, and then has again been wronged, Allah will surely help him.} Allah Almighty has spoken the truth.

We will continue our operations deep inside Saudi territory, enforcing the equation of blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation, and targeting the Saudi enemy’s military concentrations and officers.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs, the Best Protector and the Best Helper.

Long live Yemen, free, dignified and independent.

Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of this Ummah.

Sanaa – 27 Jumada Al-Ula 1448 AH

Corresponding to November 7, 2026

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces