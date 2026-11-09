Iran FM: Americans, Regional Nations “Sick and Tired” of “Israel” Dragging US into Endless Wars

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Americans and people across West Asia have grown increasingly frustrated with the role of “Israel” in pushing successive US administrations into prolonged and costly wars.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Araghchi said US President Donald Trump had acknowledged that most Americans were increasingly dissatisfied with “Israel,” but appeared to misunderstand the reasons behind the growing resentment.

“Americans are evidently sick and tired of ‘Israel’ bamboozling US administrations into forever wars,” Araghchi wrote.

He stressed that people across the West Asia region were equally exhausted by years of conflict and instability fueled by continued military aggression.

Araghchi’s remarks came in response to comments made by Trump during an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes on Sunday. The US president attributed Republican losses in last week’s midterm elections to growing public hostility toward “Israel,” opposition to the war against Iran, and rising gasoline prices.

Despite recognizing the domestic political consequences of the conflict, Trump defended his decision to launch military operations against Iran, insisting that he would make the same decision again. He also claimed that Washington had won the war and that Tehran was interested in reaching an agreement.

Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s elections, delivering a significant political setback to the Trump administration.

The United States and the “Israeli” regime launched their first war of aggression against Iran in June 2025, in a conflict that lasted 12 days. A second round of US-“Israeli” aggression began on February 28, 2026, and ended in early April following 40 days of fighting.

During both confrontations, Iran mounted retaliatory operations against the aggressors, which Tehran says forced Washington and Tel Aviv to accept ceasefire arrangements.

Since the early days of the second war, Iran has also maintained tight control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, amid what Tehran describes as provocative and destabilizing US actions across the region.