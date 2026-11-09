Senator Warren: “American People Have Spoken” – US Must End Its Illegal War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US Senator Elizabeth Warren says growing pressure is building on the Trump administration to end its war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that Americans want the conflict stopped and oppose the continued use of taxpayers’ money to finance it.

Speaking in an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation aired on Sunday, Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts who is expected to assume a significant role in the new Congress, said public opposition to the war was increasing.

“Look, the pressure is building to end this war. People have told us they want us to stop the war, a war that is illegal, that is halfway around the world, that to this day, the Trump administration can’t explain what their goals are, and what their exit ramp looks like,” she stated.

Warren emphasized that Americans want an end to the military campaign and no longer want public funds directed toward the conflict. She also pointed to the economic burden of the war, particularly rising fuel costs, saying people want affordable gasoline and heating oil and an economy that works for ordinary households.

Describing the political momentum behind efforts to end the war, Warren said Democrats now have several tools available to challenge the administration’s military campaign.

“The wind is at our backs to end this war, we got a lot of different tools on the table to get this done,” she said.

Referring to the Democrats’ gains in the midterm elections, which gave the party majorities in both chambers of Congress, Warren stressed that the election results reflected the will of the American public.

“This is a democracy, and the American people have spoken, and it is time to listen to the American people. Democrats are ready to fight for that, and we invite the Republicans to join us,” she declared.

Her remarks come amid mounting opposition within the United States to the US-“Israeli” military campaign against Iran, launched in February 2026 under the name Operation Epic Fury.

The aggression has failed to achieve its declared objectives of destroying Iran’s defensive capabilities and undermining its sovereign rights, while triggering economic consequences for Americans through rising fuel and consumer prices. The war has also become a major political liability for Republicans, contributing to their setbacks in the midterm elections.

US Vice President JD Vance and other administration figures have acknowledged that public dissatisfaction with the war was among the factors behind the election results.

Warren’s comments reflect growing Democratic calls to use Congress’s legislative and oversight powers to challenge the continuation of the military campaign. These measures could include restrictions on war funding and increased scrutiny of the administration’s military decisions.

Iranian officials have consistently condemned the US-“Israeli” war as an illegal act of aggression, launched without congressional authorization and without an imminent threat to the United States. Tehran has maintained that the military campaign has failed to weaken the country and has instead reinforced Iranian resilience and strengthened the broader Axis of Resistance.

Despite mounting political pressure, the Trump administration continues to defend its military actions against Iran. Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is facing separate impeachment efforts over alleged violations of the War Powers Resolution.

As Democrats prepare to exercise greater influence in Congress, Warren’s statements highlight the growing domestic political dispute over the war, particularly its legality, financial costs, military objectives, and consequences for the United States.