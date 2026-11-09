Yemen Launches Four Retaliatory Ops., Targets Saudi Aramco Facilities in Riyadh and Abqaiq

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s armed forces have announced four retaliatory military operations targeting Saudi positions in Riyadh and Abqaiq, as well as Saudi military formations in the governorates of Al-Jawf, Marib and Lahj, in response to what they described as deadly Saudi massacres against civilians in Yemen.

In a statement, the Yemeni armed forces said the operations involved ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones, and were carried out in retaliation for Saudi attacks on Al-Hadhara Market in Al-Wazi’iyah and residential buildings in Bani Hushaysh. According to the statement, the attacks left more than 120 people dead or wounded, most of them women and children.

The first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport, Aramco facilities, and the financial center in Riyadh. The Yemeni military claimed that the strikes directly hit their intended targets and caused extensive damage.

The second operation targeted Aramco facilities in Abqaiq, triggering fires at the targeted locations.

The third operation struck Saudi military formations operating under the command of Saudi officer Faris Al-Shammari in eastern Al-Jawf governorate and the Madghal district of Marib. The statement reported a large number of casualties among the targeted forces.

The fourth operation targeted Saudi military formations under the command of Saudi officer Badr Al-Harbi in the Al-Mudharaba area of Lahj governorate, also reportedly inflicting significant casualties.

The Yemeni armed forces vowed to continue military operations inside Saudi territory until Riyadh was deterred and those responsible for the casualties inflicted on Yemen were held accountable.

The statement reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to the principle of “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation,” pledging to continue targeting Saudi military formations and their commanders until attacks against Yemen cease and the blockade is lifted.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ministry of Health in Sanaa announced early on November 8 that Saudi attacks over the preceding 24 hours had martyred or wounded 83 civilians, amid an escalating death toll.

In a statement carried by the Yemeni Saba News Agency, the ministry reported 34 martyrs and 49 wounded, noting that children constituted the majority of the victims. It added that the injuries varied in severity.

The ministry further disclosed that the cumulative toll since the beginning of the escalation had reached 340 martyrs and 724 wounded, bringing the total number of casualties to 1,064.

Earlier, on November 6, Saudi aircraft carried out three airstrikes against the densely crowded Al-Hadhara Market in Al-Wazi’iyah district, killing numerous civilians.

The latest developments mark a further escalation in hostilities, as Yemen’s armed forces vow to continue retaliatory operations in response to Saudi military actions and the growing civilian toll.