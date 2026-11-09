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Saudi Aramco Tower Damaged in Yemeni Strike
By Staff, Agencies
A skyscraper housing office of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco has been damaged in a missile and drone operation by Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary group.
The group announced that the Sunday strike came in retaliation for Saudi-led attacks over the weekend that reportedly martyred more than 50 people, including women and children.
The Aramco Tower, located in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, sustained visible damage across several floors, with windows shattered, parts of its glass facade blown out, and internal structures exposed.
Footage circulating online showed extensive damage to the exterior of the skyscraper, while witnesses reported hearing multiple explosions across the Saudi capital.
The operation followed a wave of deadly strikes in Yemen. On Saturday, Saudi-led airstrikes hit the village of al-Shariyah, east of Sanaa, martyring at least 33 people, including 13 children and eight women. At least 39 others were reportedly wounded.
A day earlier, an attack on a crowded market in Taiz province martyred at least 30 people.
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