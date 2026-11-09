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US Attack on Iran’s Qeshm Island Causes No Damage

US Attack on Iran’s Qeshm Island Causes No Damage
folder_openIran access_time 10 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies 

An Iranian provincial official announced that a US attack on areas within Qeshm Island caused no damage to residential or commercial areas or service infrastructure, adding that the situation on the island is under control.

Ahmad Nafisi, a deputy governor of Hormozgan Province, said the targets struck by the US military were located outside residential and commercial areas and service infrastructure.

He stressed that no damage had been inflicted on the island’s vital or service infrastructure.

Nafisi added that conditions on Qeshm Island remain under control, with all relief, service and executive agencies on full alert.

Reports indicated that US projectiles struck locations on Qeshm Island in southern Iran on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, speculation circulated on social media about explosions in Bandar Abbas and Sirik. 

However, available information showed that neither city had been hit, and the sounds heard there were attributed to Iran’s measures to maintain security and exercise its legitimate authority in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran strait of hormuz war on iran UnitedStates

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