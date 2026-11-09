Egypt: Seven Dead as Trains Collide

By Staff, Agencies

Seven people have been killed and 110 injured in a violent train collision in Egypt that hurled several passenger carriages off the tracks.

The crash occurred on Sunday in the Al-Ayyat district of Giza province, south of Cairo, when one passenger train slammed into the rear of another, according to Egyptian Railways.

Footage from the scene shows derailed train cars and twisted wreckage as rescuers and locals scramble to help passengers trapped inside. Emergency crews also brought in cranes to clear the tracks.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ordered an urgent investigation into the collision and pledged to hold anyone found responsible for negligence accountable. The cause of the crash has not yet been established.

Egypt has suffered repeated deadly railway accidents despite billions of dollars invested in modernizing its network. Poor maintenance, aging infrastructure, and management failures have long plagued the system. Two major crashes just weeks apart in 2021 killed 30 people and injured nearly 300.

The Al-Ayyat district was also the scene of Egypt’s deadliest railway disaster in 2002, when a fire swept through an overcrowded passenger train, killing more than 370 people.