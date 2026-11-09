Gaza Genocide Sparks Coordinated Action by Nearly 50 Nations

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly 50 countries are preparing a coordinated diplomatic initiative against the "Israeli" occupation entity over its genocidal war on Gaza, with a joint statement expected this week demanding an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid entering the besieged Palestinian territory.

The initiative, spearheaded by Britain, comes amid mounting international criticism of the occupation entity's siege and war of aggression on Gaza.

According to "Israel's" Channel 12, the participating countries are preparing a joint political statement calling for expanded access through border crossings, fewer restrictions on humanitarian supplies and essential equipment, and permission for international journalists and delegations to enter the Strip.

The countries are also seeking guarantees that humanitarian organizations can continue their operations in Gaza without interference.

Their demands reportedly include measures to preserve the ceasefire and advance the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the 20-point plan.

The proposed international presence is intended to increase transparency and facilitate independent monitoring of conditions on the ground.

The initiative has drawn criticism from "Israel's" ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, who accused Britain and the participating countries of overlooking Hamas while directing their criticism at the occupation entity.

However, the joint initiative places renewed focus on humanitarian access, restrictions on international media, and the ability of relief organizations to operate amid Gaza's widespread destruction and humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Washington faces growing criticism over its continued political and military support for the occupation entity while presenting itself as a defender of international stability and humanitarian principles.

The contrast between its declared commitment to peace and its backing of "Tel Aviv" has further intensified questions over US policy and its position amid growing international pressure over Gaza.