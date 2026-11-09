IRGC: Hormuz Remains Closed as Unauthorized Maritime Traffic Grinds to a Halt

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy reported that no unauthorized vessels entered the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz overnight, following the destruction of navigation support systems in the area.

Speaking to Iranian state television on Monday, the official said that following the destruction of enemy navigation systems along the southern route, no vessel violating regulations managed to navigate the unauthorized passage.

He added that the flow of smuggled oil through the southern corridor had come to a complete halt.

Separately, IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi rejected US President Donald Trump's claims that Washington controls the strategic waterway, stressing that the strait remains completely closed.

He cited recent incidents involving several oil tankers as evidence contradicting Trump's assertions, while confirming that no naval mines had been removed and that no one dared enter the waterway to conduct mine-clearing operations.

Meanwhile, Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said shipowners could only transit through designated safe routes in coordination with the Iranian Armed Forces.

He added that the Army had shifted toward an offensive doctrine, with operational strategies being developed around the concepts of "effective retaliation" and action "without geographical restrictions."

Akraminia further stressed that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran's strategic control, declaring that reopening it depends on Washington accepting seven conditions conveyed to the US side.

Iranian military officials have repeatedly warned vessels against transiting the waterway without prior coordination with Tehran, citing the risks posed by hazardous areas and naval mines.