Trump Backs Hegseth and RFK Jr., Defends Iran War Amid Impeachment Threats

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his support for two members of his administration facing potential impeachment efforts from Democrats, describing War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as “very fine people.”

Speaking to reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Trump praised Kennedy, describing him as “a very popular guy,” while strongly defending Hegseth’s handling of the US military campaign against Iran.

Addressing the impeachment threats against Hegseth, Trump argued that the war secretary’s only shortcomings were essentially “winning two wars,” referring to the conflict with Iran and the US military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump also called on Democrats to abandon their impeachment efforts and focus on what he described as more pressing national concerns, telling them they “gotta get back to the country.”

His remarks came ahead of an expected House of Representatives vote this week on whether to impeach Hegseth.

Hegseth, meanwhile, has vowed to resist the impeachment effort, publishing a series of defiant videos on social media in response to the growing political pressure.

Trump also addressed criticism surrounding Vice President JD Vance’s comments linking Republican losses in the midterm elections to public dissatisfaction with the war against Iran.

The US president suggested that Vance should have expressed stronger support for the military campaign, particularly by making clear that the administration stood by its decision to launch the war.

Trump sought to dismiss suggestions of growing tensions between himself and Vance, insisting that a viral post published by the vice president on X on November 4, analyzing the 2026 midterm election results, had not created any rift between them.

“A lot of people didn’t like his comments. But not me,” Trump said.

He maintained that Vance was correct on most of his points but argued that the vice president should have included one additional position: that the administration would make the same decision to go to war again.

According to Trump, the answer to that question should unequivocally be yes.

Vance, who had previously expressed reservations about the prospect of military confrontation with Iran before the war began, did not explicitly defend the administration’s decision in his post.

Instead, he argued that anyone claiming the war was justified despite its political consequences should openly make that case, including addressing the possibility that Republicans could lose control of the Senate for the next six years.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, then do so,” Vance wrote, calling for an honest discussion about the political costs of the conflict.

He concluded that the reasons behind the Republican electoral setbacks were already evident and that any serious assessment of the party’s future must begin by acknowledging those realities.

Trump’s latest remarks underscore the administration’s continued defense of its military campaign against Iran, even as the conflict’s political and economic consequences fuel growing divisions within the Republican Party.