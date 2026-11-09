Argentina Arrests Suspect Over Death Threats Against Pope Leo XIV Hours Before His Arrival

By Staff, Agencies

Argentine authorities have arrested a 49-year-old man accused of issuing death threats against Pope Leo XIV, just hours before the pontiff arrived in the country.

According to Argentina’s State Intelligence Secretariat [SIDE], the arrest took place less than 24 hours after security officials received intelligence about the threats. The operation was conducted by the Argentine Federal Police under the orders of Judge Adrian Gonzalez Charvay of the Federal Court in Campana.

The investigation began on Friday afternoon after the Federal Police’s Counter-Terrorism Investigation Unit received an alert concerning a threatening telephone call targeting the pope’s life.

Following the alert, cyber and field investigators identified a residence linked to the suspect. Police subsequently raided the property, arrested the man, and seized three mobile phones, including the device allegedly used to make the threatening call.

Officers also confiscated a drone, whose operational capabilities are currently being examined as part of the investigation.

The suspect has been provisionally charged with making anonymous threats and public intimidation with alleged terrorist intent.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Argentina on Sunday after concluding a visit to Montevideo, Uruguay. His itinerary includes remaining in the country until November 11, when he is scheduled to depart from Ezeiza International Airport for Lima, Peru.

The visit marks the first papal trip to Argentina in 39 years, making it a significant event for the predominantly Catholic country.

Argentine President Javier Milei declared the pontiff’s visit a matter of national interest, while authorities established localized holidays to facilitate the organization and management of large public gatherings expected during the papal tour.

The arrest has added a security dimension to the historic visit, with Argentine authorities continuing to investigate the alleged threats and examine the materials seized during the operation.