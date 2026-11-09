“Israel’s” Katz: Mission Not Complete in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Yisrael Katz has warned that the entity is not done with Iran.

He further accused Tehran of reviving its nuclear weapons ambitions and vowed to pursue offensive military action to counter any threats.

The threat follows new US strikes against Iranian air defenses and reports that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pressed Washington to launch another major offensive.

“With regard to Iran, the mission is still not complete. Iran is trying to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons,” Katz said.

Tehran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons and maintains that its nuclear program serves peaceful purposes.

On Friday, Trump confirmed “minor strikes” against Iranian air defenses on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, but insisted Washington had made “a lot of progress” in negotiations with Tehran.

The US and "Israel" launched a major offensive against Iran on February 28 with the stated goals of destroying its nuclear and missile capabilities and bringing about regime change. Despite the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials, Iran’s government remains in power.

On Saturday, Iran’s military declared itself stronger than at the start of the war, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] said it had lifted its self-imposed 2,000 km limit on missile range.

This comes as Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei warned last week that renewed US-“Israeli” attacks would trigger an immediate response without geographical restrictions.