FT: Democrats Prepare $15 Billion Ukraine Aid Package to Challenge Trump’s Russia Policy

By Staff, Agencies

The US Democratic Party is preparing a new $15 billion assistance package for Ukraine, alongside plans to tighten sanctions against Russia, in a move that could complicate President Donald Trump’s efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict, the Financial Times [FT] reported on Saturday.

Following their gains in the midterm elections, Democrats are seeking to revive policies pursued under former President Joe Biden, even before the new Congress convenes in January.

Energy assistance for Ukraine is among the party’s main priorities, with an unnamed Democratic aide telling the newspaper that it was “really, really high on our list.”

Democrats are reportedly considering attaching provisions supporting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and air defense capabilities to the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

However, advancing the proposed measures could prove challenging, as Republicans will retain control of both chambers of Congress until January. Even after Democrats assume their new majority, any legislation could face a presidential veto from Trump.

Another major objective is reportedly tightening economic sanctions against Russia, particularly by amending legislation championed by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent advocate of tougher measures against Moscow.

Trump signed the legislation in September but subsequently waived major provisions, arguing that enforcing them could undermine diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement.

His administration also reached an agreement with Moscow in early October that allowed Russian diesel to return to American and international markets.

According to the FT, Democrats are additionally considering targeting senior Trump administration figures involved in diplomatic efforts over Ukraine.

Potential measures reportedly include investigations into the business interests of presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both of whom have played prominent roles in mediation efforts and diplomatic engagement with Moscow.

Democrats also want greater scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network, which Ukrainian forces rely on for military communications.

Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, the US Congress has appropriated more than $196 billion in funding related to the conflict, including military assistance, replenishment of American weapons stockpiles, and economic support.

Although Washington’s support for Kiev initially enjoyed broad bipartisan backing, opposition among Republicans gradually increased, with an expanding number of lawmakers criticizing what they described as the Biden administration’s “blank-check” approach.

Trump has repeatedly condemned Biden’s spending on Ukraine and resisted approving additional US-funded military assistance packages.

Instead, his administration has increasingly focused on selling American weapons to European NATO members, which subsequently transfer them to Kiev.

Washington has also suspended certain assistance measures on several occasions, including following Trump’s heated confrontation with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky in the Oval Office in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Zelensky claimed on Thursday that the United States had failed to deliver $16 billion in previously promised assistance to Ukraine, insisting that Kiev “must fight” to secure the outstanding funds.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned Western military assistance to Ukraine, arguing that continued arms deliveries prolong the conflict without changing its eventual outcome.

The Democrats’ reported plans point to a growing political confrontation over Washington’s Ukraine policy, with the party seeking to expand military and financial support for Kiev while Trump’s administration continues to pursue diplomatic engagement with Moscow and efforts to negotiate a settlement.