Hegseth Faces Growing Impeachment Push as Jeffries Backs Removal Resolution

By Staff, Agencies

US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has backed efforts to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, adding senior Democratic support to a Republican-led resolution expected to reach the House floor this week.

Speaking on ABC's This Week on Sunday, Jeffries confirmed his support for the initiative introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who has repeatedly challenged the Trump administration's war against Iran.

"I'm a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution," Jeffries said, accusing the secretary of abusing his authority, undermining US national security, and engineering a costly war against Iran that has driven up prices and made the country less safe. "Pete Hegseth has got to go," he added.

Jeffries had previously questioned the administration's authority to wage war without congressional approval, describing the war in a March CNN interview as an "unlawful war of choice."

He called for halting hostilities until Trump presented his case to Congress and sought authorization, while also advocating continued pressure on Iran through diplomacy and sanctions.

Massie is expected to revive the impeachment initiative this week after an earlier effort stalled in September when Republican leaders canceled planned votes and the House adjourned early.

Jeffries said Democratic lawmakers would discuss their position on Tuesday, while Representative Yassamin Ansari, who introduced a separate impeachment resolution in April, also urged lawmakers to bring the measure to a vote.

Hegseth dismissed the impeachment campaign as politically motivated, accusing Massie of pursuing a personal vendetta.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump defended the secretary, saying he was "doing a very good job." Separately, newly elected Democratic Representative Nancy Lacore also called for Hegseth's impeachment, accusing him of damaging US military readiness and national security.

Lacore, a former vice admiral who served for 35 years, said she had never been given a reason for her dismissal from the Navy Reserve leadership in August 2025.