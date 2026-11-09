Hezbollah MP: Resistance, Lebanese Army Are Pillars of Liberation and Stability

By Staff, Agencies

Member of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, stressed that Lebanon does not count on any change in the US administration's position or in the policies of the enemy entity.

"We do not bet on a change in the US administration's position, nor do we expect changes in the enemy entity, because when it comes to our causes, their position is one and the same," Fadlallah said.

He added that those in Lebanon who placed their bets on the Donald Trump administration and the US secretary of state, and went too far in their political choices, whether through the framework agreement or by promoting US pressure, sanctions, and the 'Israeli' war, are the ones whose bets have failed.

"We have never counted on any change in the enemy entity or in the United States. However, this does not mean that no developments have taken place that affect Lebanon and the region," Fadlallah said.

He noted that the US elections amounted to a vote against war, adding, "Had the Trump administration won its war against Iran, the results would have been different. This, in itself, represents a shift in the equation Iran will establish in the region. Lebanon will naturally be affected by what has happened, as it is neither separate from nor isolated from developments in the region."

Addressing the situation in southern Lebanon, Fadlallah outlined three principles for confronting the current challenges, emphasizing that the first is adherence to the Resistance and all the capabilities it can provide.

"We have no option in Lebanon to remain in our country and liberate the South other than holding on to the Resistance option. This is a fundamental principle. We are not people who seek weapons, nor do we wish to offer our sons as martyrs. However, the Lebanese state has abandoned its responsibilities. We seek a dignified and honorable life," he said.

MP Fadlallah went on saying, "The second principle is for the Lebanese authorities to abandon the course they have pursued, and for all of us to establish a new, nationally agreed path based on internal sources of strength to confront this 'Israeli' enemy."

"The third principle is to place our trust in our people, reach an internal understanding, join the Islamabad process, and have Lebanon become part of it. The authorities must reconsider their calculations, as the Islamic Republic of Iran insists that Lebanon be the first item in any new agreement."

He added, "Through the Resistance, domestic understanding, and reliance on the regional equation taking shape in the region, we can expel the occupation, and we will expel it from our country and our beloved South, even if the Resistance remains alone on the battlefield."

Fadlallah further identified the Resistance and the Lebanese Army as Lebanon's two main sources of strength for liberating its territory and protecting the country.

He said this explains the incitement campaigns and attacks targeting both institutions by those seeking to revive past ambitions of establishing sectarian and confessional mini-states, serving the "Israeli" project to fragment the region.

"From our national standpoint, we will prevent any attempt to undermine Lebanon's unity. We will not allow advocates of division to destroy our country, and we will remain the most committed to its stability and civil peace," he stressed.

"We are not worried about the future of our Resistance, nor about the patience and steadfastness of our people. Rather, our concern is for our country, because of those who incite strife, insist on divisive rhetoric and sectarian and confessional polarization, rely on foreign powers, and seek to undermine the foundations of internal cohesion and civil peace, foremost among them our national Army."

Fadlallah concluded by saying that this explains the repeated accusations and campaigns against the Lebanese Army, despite its fulfillment of a national duty to preserve civil peace and its refusal to align itself with those pursuing divisive and destabilizing projects.