Pope Leo Challenges Milei’s Austerity Drive, Calls for Economy That Serves the People

By Staff, Agencies

Pope Leo XIV has criticized Argentine President Javier Milei's austerity policies, insisting that economic growth must benefit the entire population rather than come at the expense of vulnerable communities.

Speaking in Buenos Aires on Sunday, shortly after arriving in Argentina as part of his Latin American tour, the pontiff declared, "The economy must be at the service of the people, rather than people being at the service of the economy."

Leo highlighted the struggles of people who continue to face financial hardship despite working hard to meet their household needs.

He called for greater protection of the poor, pensioners, and people with disabilities, stressing that "particular concern be shown for those affected by illness, dependency and disability," in an apparent reference to the government's controversial cuts to disability assistance.

The pontiff also called on Milei to strengthen democratic principles through a "willingness to listen" and the "careful use of words," while warning that corruption undermines public confidence in state institutions. He emphasized the importance of integrity in public office and urged greater attention to social needs.

Leo's visit marks the first papal trip to Argentina in nearly four decades and comes amid deep political and social divisions following three years of austerity measures under Milei.

Argentina was the home country of the late Pope Francis, whom Milei repeatedly criticized before taking office over his support for social justice and poverty reduction.

Leo said he was "retracing" Francis's steps, as many Argentines expressed hopes that his visit would help bridge the country's divisions.

Milei came to power promising to revive Argentina's struggling economy and curb inflation through sweeping spending cuts targeting the welfare system, public hospitals, universities, and pensions.

His policies have faced mounting criticism over their social impact, with poverty reaching 32.3% in September.

Although Milei maintains strong support among those who credit him with reducing inflation, his government has also faced criticism over restrictions on democratic freedoms, including the right to protest.

During his 12-day Latin American tour, Leo has already visited Uruguay, where he condemned drug-related violence and called for an end to child poverty.

In Argentina, his schedule includes visits to a home for people with disabilities and a prison, as well as three open-air Masses. The Church expects around seven million people to attend events during the visit, which also comes amid declining Catholic affiliation in the country.