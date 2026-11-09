Trump Presses Netanyahu to Implement Gaza Plan Following “Israeli” Elections

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has urged “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move forward with the implementation of his proposed Gaza plan following the “Israeli” parliamentary elections, according to media reports.

Trump conveyed the message during a telephone conversation with Netanyahu on Thursday, “Israel’s” Channel 12 reported on Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, Washington wants progress on the plan regardless of which government eventually takes office in the occupied territories. The proposal includes transferring Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee, placing weapons under international supervision, arranging a phased withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces, and launching reconstruction efforts across the devastated Strip.

Implementation of the plan has reportedly remained largely frozen for months due to the “Israeli” election campaign, as Washington sought to avoid making Gaza a politically sensitive issue during the electoral process.

A senior US official said the Trump administration now expects the “Israeli” government to approve measures that had been delayed for domestic political reasons.

“We want to move forward cooperatively, and we need full cooperation and full partnership from the 'Israeli' government,” the official said.

The official also stressed that Gaza’s reconstruction would not begin without progress toward disarming Hamas, adding that the process would be gradual and subject to international verification.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, also participated in Thursday’s telephone conversation, which reportedly addressed the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The report further revealed that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a senior member of Trump’s Board of Peace, travelled to the occupied territories the following day, meeting Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to encourage support for the proposed plan.

Trump’s Gaza plan, announced in 2025, was divided into two phases.

The first phase included a ceasefire arrangement and the release of “Israeli” captives and Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase envisages transferring Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee, deploying an international stabilization force, and placing weapons under the responsibility of the National Committee for Gaza Administration, subject to international supervision.

It also includes a phased withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces and reconstruction efforts across the territory, which has suffered catastrophic destruction from the prolonged military assault.

Since October 2023, the “Israeli” military campaign has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, reducing vast areas of Gaza to rubble and leaving its population facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

The renewed US push comes amid political uncertainty following the October 27 parliamentary elections in the “Israeli” entity, with the formation of a new government remaining a central issue.

As Washington seeks to advance its proposed arrangements, major questions remain over the extent of the occupation forces’ withdrawal, Palestinian sovereignty and self-determination, the proposed disarmament of Palestinian resistance groups and who will ultimately determine Gaza’s political future.

For Palestinians, any lasting arrangement must address the occupation, end the destruction and siege, guarantee their rights and ensure that Gaza’s future is determined by its own people rather than imposed external arrangements.