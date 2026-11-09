“Walla”: US Prepares Foreign Troop Deployment Near Gaza Amid “Israeli” Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is accelerating military preparations near the Gaza Strip ahead of the planned deployment of an international stabilization force inside the besieged Palestinian territory, amid reported concerns within the “Israeli” military establishment over the force’s potential size and mandate.

According to the “Israeli” news outlet “Walla” on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has approved an initial deployment of approximately 250 foreign troops into Gaza.

Previously, “Israeli” officials had spoken of allowing dozens of foreign military personnel into the enclave without specifying the number. In August, Netanyahu denied having approved the entry of an international force.

Several countries have expressed willingness to participate in the proposed deployment, including Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Uganda and Albania.

According to “Walla,” Kazakhstan has offered medical and logistical assistance, while Kosovo has proposed contributing personnel to security and policing operations.

The international force is part of US President Donald Trump’s proposed arrangements for Gaza, which have yet to materialize despite months of planning and indications of obstacles from the “Israeli” authorities.

“Walla” reported that the “Israeli” military establishment is increasingly concerned about Washington’s potential approach toward the occupation and the speed at which foreign troops could be deployed inside Gaza.

These concerns have intensified amid speculation that senior US officials could adopt a tougher position toward Netanyahu’s government, particularly following the Republican Party’s performance in the November 3 midterm elections, which resulted in Democrats gaining control of both chambers of Congress.

“It is not inconceivable that the Gaza Division and Southern Command could wake up one day to find an international force larger than the Gaza Division itself,” an unnamed “Israeli” security official told “Walla.”

“‘Israel’ must be prepared for various diplomatic and security scenarios that could have implications on the ground,” the official added.

According to the report, foreign military officers accompanied by US personnel have been spotted near Gaza’s borders over the past two weeks.

“Walla” described these movements as preparations for the deployment of a multinational contingent known as the International Stabilization Force, which is expected to operate deep inside the Gaza Strip.

The report said the US military has transferred vehicles and military equipment to a designated facility near the Gaza border, within the operational area of the “Israeli” army’s Southern Brigade of the Gaza Division.

The equipment reportedly includes:

Military trucks.

Highly mobile armored personnel carriers.

Medical evacuation vehicles.

Armored vehicles equipped with machine guns.

The facility was originally an “Israeli” military base before being handed over to US forces.

“Walla” said the compound has undergone extensive security upgrades, including the installation of guard towers, surveillance systems, lighting equipment and reinforced perimeter fencing.

Armed American soldiers are providing round-the-clock security at the site.

Separately, “Walla” reported that work is progressing on a United Arab Emirates-backed project to establish a new city in part of Rafah, southern Gaza.

Engineering preparations are underway to accommodate tens of thousands of Palestinians who would be subjected to strict security screening, including checks conducted by “Israeli” authorities.

The proposed international force is expected to provide security around the designated area during the project’s initial phase.

Unnamed security officials said the number of Palestinians permitted to enter the compound would initially be restricted, describing the initiative as a pilot project.

No timetable has been established for the project.

The development comes as the “Israeli” entity's government continues to oppose reconstruction efforts in Gaza unless Hamas is disarmed and control of the territory is transferred to a third party.

The proposed security arrangements and restrictions on Palestinian access to designated areas raise serious questions about the future of Palestinian self-determination, freedom of movement and control over Gaza’s territory.

Since October 2023, the “Israeli” military assault on Gaza has martyred more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, while approximately 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, “Israeli” attacks have martyred another 1,602 Palestinians and injured 5,794, most of them women and children.

The occupation authorities have also continued restricting the agreed entry of food, medicines, medical equipment, shelter materials and prefabricated homes into the besieged territory.

Gaza is home to approximately 2.4 million Palestinians, including around 2.15 million displaced people, many of whom continue to endure severe humanitarian conditions.

The preparations for an international military presence therefore come at a critical moment for Gaza, where questions surrounding foreign military involvement, Palestinian governance, reconstruction and the continued “Israeli” occupation remain unresolved.

For Palestinians, any international arrangement must prioritize an end to the occupation, guarantee humanitarian access, protect civilians and uphold their right to determine the future of their own land.