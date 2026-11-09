Dense Fog Disrupts Road, Rail and Air Travel Across Parts of UK

By Staff, Agencies

Dense fog caused widespread disruption to road, rail and air transport across parts of the United Kingdom on Monday, as yellow weather warnings remained in effect amid dangerously low visibility.

The UK’s national weather agency, the Met Office, issued a yellow fog warning covering large parts of England and eastern Wales.

The warning extended across a broad area stretching from Canterbury to Cardiff, Hull to St Asaph, and Southampton to York, including London, Birmingham and parts of Greater Manchester.

Visibility was expected to drop below 50 meters in some locations, creating hazardous driving conditions and increasing the likelihood of delays and cancellations affecting buses, trains, ferries and flights.

Heathrow Airport advised passengers to check with their airlines before travelling and urged motorists heading to the airport to allow additional time for their journeys.

Meanwhile, part of the southbound carriageway of the M40 motorway was closed following a collision between junction 1A near Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire and junction one, which connects to the M25.

The latest disruption follows a weekend of serious travel incidents across England and Wales caused by poor visibility.

According to the BBC, a 30-vehicle pileup on the M20 motorway in Kent left two people seriously injured.

A separate collision involving 19 vehicles was also reported on the A303 in Hampshire.

Foggy conditions additionally affected Saturday night’s FA Cup football match between Altrincham and Notts County, reducing visibility for spectators.

The Met Office said fog was expected to gradually clear during Monday morning, although isolated patches could remain until the afternoon.

However, the agency issued another yellow weather warning on Monday morning, forecasting further dense fog through Tuesday.

The additional warning covers parts of the Midlands, East Anglia, eastern and northeastern Wales and southern areas of northern England.

Authorities have urged motorists and travelers to remain cautious, allow extra time for journeys and check transport updates as difficult weather conditions continue.